200 Israelis contract contagious JN.1 COVID-19 sub-variant

The CDC emphasizes the need for continued vigilance and research to understand the JN.1 variant

Israel is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with some 200 individuals contracting the highly contagious JN.1 coronavirus sub-variant, which is rapidly becoming dominant in the latest wave of infections.

The Health Ministry confirmed the report, noting a small rise in morbidity rates associated with this sub-variant.

Early data suggests that existing vaccines may be less effective in neutralizing JN.1, raising concerns about its potential impact on hospitalizations and the overall trajectory of the pandemic.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning, anticipating that the rapid spread of the JN.1 sub-variant could prompt hospitals to prepare for a surge in hospitalizations. The CDC emphasizes the need for continued vigilance and research to understand the extent to which JN.1 may contribute to the increase in cases during the ongoing wave.

Read more like this>>

•Israeli agency calls out WHO over claim about evacuation notice from Gaza>>

•Nobel Medicine Prize goes to researchers that developed Covid-19 vaccine tech>>

•Nearly one million people in Kuwait suffer from 'food addiction' - study>>