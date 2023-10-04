Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo ahead of Israel concert: 'It is a dream to perform in Tel Aviv'

The group, which will perform in Tel Aviv for the first time on October 14, spoke to i24NEWS about their excitement for their visit to the Holy Land

ll Volo, the Italian tenor trio formed by Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginovle, made their debut in 2009 when they performed on the Italian reality show called “Ti lascio una canzone” ("I leave you a song").

In an interview with i24NEWS, the young tenors talked about how happy they were when they realized that their show in Tel Aviv was nearly sold out.

It is not the first time that the three renowned Italian singers will visit Israel. Last year, they had the chance to film special Christmas content in the Holy Land, but now they said they were looking forward to being able to perform.

Did you expect this level of recognition in Israel and globally?

Honestly, we could never dream of such recognition. But when we found out that our show in Tel Aviv had sold so many tickets, we were surprised and very excited. It is a dream to be able to come sing in Tel Aviv.

Why do you think your performances have such a global impact?

We believe that this is the power of music and especially the power of Italian music (laughs), along with its culture that is so attractive to many people.

What has it been like to share so much of your life and time over the years together?

We've known each other since we were 15. We grew up together, we studied together, and we spent entire months on tour as a trio. This is a dream come true for us, to be able to make music and share it with people.

Are you working on anything new for the future? What are your aspirations?

Each of us has our own individual dreams of course, but now we are working on what will be the celebration of our 15 years as a group and of our career. What lies ahead is exciting.

Do you plan to visit any of Tel Aviv's attractions during your stay?

We would love to! Our friends highly recommended coming here and told us it is an amazing city. We are always open to receiving recommendations. Unfortunately, we will only be there for a short time, but hopefully, we will have time to take a walk around the city and get to know it a little more.

