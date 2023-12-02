Susan Sarandon: Phrasing at pro-Palestinian rally 'terrible mistake'

Sarandon's remarks contributed to her dismissal from her acting agency, UTA

Actress Susan Sarandon issued an apology Saturday on Instagram for her remarks during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York on November 17, which contributed to her dismissal from her acting agency, UTA.

Sarandon stated during the rally: "Many are afraid of being Jewish in these times and feel what it is like to be Muslim in the United States." She explained on her social media that her participation in the demonstration was to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for a ceasefire.

Continuing, she admitted to making an unplanned speech where she compared the American Jewish experience to that of Muslims, often facing violence. The actress acknowledged that her choice of words was inappropriate and misrepresented the historical persecution faced by Jews.

Additionally, referencing the long history of Jewish oppression and the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack in Pittsburgh, Sarandon expressed her regret for her statement. She clarified that she intended to stand against bigotry but realized she failed in her attempt to convey this.

Finally, she signed her statement by stating that she hoped "we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially those with whom we disagree."