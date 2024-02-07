Eurovision 2024: Eden Golan to represent Israel

Israeli show 'HaKokhav HaBa' (‘The Next Star’) on Tuesday selected Eden Golan, 20, from Tel Aviv, to represent the country at Eurovision 2024, as the contest organizers continue to face calls to bar Israel's participation over its war against Hamas.

"I want to stand in front of all of Europe and raise up our nation,” Golan said during the show. “I was born in Israel and I only feel truly at home here. There is nothing that would make me more excited in the world than to represent our nation this year at Eurovision."

Golan captured the victory by performing 'I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing' by Aerosmith, dedicating the song to the families of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. The singer stood on the stage surrounded by empty chairs, wearing a yellow hostage pin.

"This year, more than ever, I am excited to represent my country on the biggest stage in Europe. I promise to do my best and bring the 2025 Eurovision contest to Israel," said Golan.

The song she will perform at the contest is to be announced later in March, but the composition is said to include at least some Hebrew lyrics.

Golan was born in Kefar Sava in central Israel. As a child, she lived in Russia with her family for 13 years, returning to Israel about two years ago.

During her time in Russia, she took part in the Russian selection for Junior Eurovision 2015, and in 2016, she performed at the Children's New Wave festival in the Russia-annexed Crimea. In 2018, the young singer took part in Russia's 'Voice. Children,' becoming a finalist of its fifth season.

On social media, Golan faced criticism over her background, to which she responded: "We always knew that we would return to Israel, there was no doubt, the only question was when it would happen. Because of such reactions, there is a feeling that I need to prove my Israeli identity, although there is nothing to prove here - I am truly Israeli."

She noted that her family took the final decision to move after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

Her nomination comes amid the Eurovision 2024 controversy as some countries: most notably, Iceland, Finland and Sweden - have called for banning Israel from the contest over the ongoing military campaign in Gaza. However, so far, no country has officially backed out of the competition over Israel’s participation.

Eurovision 2024 will take place in May in Sweden's Malmö.

