President Herzog discusses rise of antisemitism with TikTok execs

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday met with senior figures from TikTok's global management to discuss significant rise of antisemitism on the platform. The social media saw the spread of anti-Israel hatred, notably since the outbreak of the war with Hamas.

Israeli social media researcher Tom Divon, from the Institute of Communications at the Hebrew University presented the findings of his research on antisemitism on the platform.

The TikTok officials were presented with examples of hate-filled conspiracy theories and false information on their platform that followed the October 7 attack. The Israel's President office cited "shocking and graphic content, distinctly antisemitic expressions and narratives, denial and disdain for the Holocaust, and more."

Some of this content remains uploaded on TikTok up until now.

The TikTok representatives said they identified 160 million "fake accounts" spreading anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric and vowed to "do everything in their power to eradicate this phenomenon from the platform."

President Herzog concluded the meeting by saying: "We must fight lies and hatred wherever we find them: on the streets and online on social networks in order to prevent the manipulation of and negative impact on public opinion among the next generation around the world.”

Earlier in November, numerous videos went viral where young influencers showed their enthusiasm at discovering an old antisemitic screed by Osama bin Laden, the Islamist terror mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

