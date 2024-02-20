U2's Bono performs 'Peace on earth' calling to cease fighting globally

U2's singer Bono, a well-known activist and advocate for social justice and peace, once again took the opportunity to speak up about the Israel-Hamas war during his performance on Monday night in Las Vegas.

"It is shocking to see what the children of Abraham are doing to each other all over the world for milleni as well as today bewildering Christians, Muslims, Jews. Suffering of Palestinian children after we saw the suffering of the Israeli children. It's almost too much," said Bono from the stage.

"I understand how ridiculous love thy enemy sounds right now, but it is a divine command not an advice."

Bono earlier on Saturday also devoted a part of his show to pay respect to the late Russian opposition leader and political prison Alexei Navalny who was announced dead by the Russian prison authorities on Friday. The artist warned against prospects of the Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression saying Eastern Europe could be next and he has to be stopped.

The Irish musician strongly condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas that kicked off the ongoing war and has been calling for peace ever since. Shortly after the outbreak of the conflict, he dedicated a concert to honor the victims of the Nova music festival massacres.

In his new interview, Roger Waters, infamous for his anti-Israel statements, called the U2 frontman a “disgusting” person and “an enormous shit” citing his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

