US lauds Israel's 'historic' flight agreement with Qatar

Agreement is 'encouraging freedom of travel for all, both Israeli and Palestinian'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the an agreement allowing Israelis to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup a "historic step" that promises "to bolster people-to-people ties."

The news that Qatar agreed to allow special direct flights from Israel for the World Cup was first reported by i24NEWS earlier this week. The report was confirmed on Thursday both by Israel's premier Yair Lapid and FIFA, the governing body of world soccer.

"Direct charter flights will be temporarily operated between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha by an airline with existing landing rights in Qatar for the duration of the FIFA World Cup, subject to Israel's security requirements and operational capabilities," the FIFA press statement said.

"Today's historic announcement provides a platform to improve relations across the Middle East," said Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, world football's governing body.

"With this deal, Israelis and Palestinians will be able to fly together and enjoy football together."