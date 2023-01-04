UAE, China call for UN General Assembly meeting over Temple Mount

Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir earlier visited the holy site, drawing condemnation

The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the UN Security Council to meet after Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Tuesday, according to diplomats.

The site is where Israel's First and Second Temples stood, and now is the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. The UAE joined the Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar in condemning the first visit by an Israeli government minister to the site in five years.

While government ministers have come to the holy place in the past, it remains a flash point for escalations between Palestinians and Israelis. Most notably, late prime minister Ariel Sharon's visit is viewed as the straw that broke the camel's back in sparking the Second Intifada in 2000.

Ben-Gvir is a controversial figure in Israel, with opponents from a broad spectrum of Israeli political stances. His visit was condemned in newspapers affiliated with ultra-Orthodox groups, whose rabbis generally consider such tours on the site against Jewish law.

However, his visit was reportedly cleared by Netanyahu.

Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid earlier said the visit could incite violence, and Hamas warned Israel against such a move. Some clashes were reported in Jerusalem, but Israel has yet to experience any serious backlash.

A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, although it did not pass the security fence. This likely indicates it was shot by one of the other militant groups in the Palestinian enclave, and that Hamas is - for the time being - not responding to what Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called a "provocation."

Abbas said he would go to the UN Security Council over Ben-Gvir's tour.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration opposes "any unilateral actions that undercut the historic status quo."