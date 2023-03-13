In an interview with i24NEWS, Ambassador Eitan Na'eh believes that growing the relationship between the two countries is a work in progress

Israel's Ambassador to Bahrain says that the growing ties between the two countries will "take time" amid concerns over the lack of economic investments between the two countries.

Bahrain and Israel agreed to full diplomatic relations as part of the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel also normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates.

Since the agreement, Israelis have flocked in droves to Gulf cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the former opening a new synagogue and the latter opening the UAE's first kosher supermarket. Despite the booming ties between Israelis and Emiratis, that level of tourism and economic expansion has not materialized between Jerusalem and Manama.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Ambassador Eitan Na'eh believes that growing the relationship between the two countries is a work in progress, after starting from scratch. "You have to build it from the bottom floor up, to create those people to people connections, to build economic and trade relationships. To bring people together, it takes time."

While it remains to be seen if the economic ties will grow, Ambassador Na'eh says the relationship between the two countries will grow as more Israelis and Bahrains visit one another.

"One of the things that I consider a success was when 15 young people were sent from Bahrain to Israel. A week long visit to Israel, where I think we broke all the perceptions they had and the stereotypes and to see Israel in their eyes"

Despite the recent resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to seek normalization with Riyadh, which annalists see as the 'crown jewel' in Netanyahu's pursuit of normalization with Arab countries.

When asked about the possibility of Israel normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, Na'eh said, "You have to ask the Saudis."

"At the end of the day it will be the people, the professionals, the business people, they will create the support, they will create the infrastructure, the incentive, to have full diplomatic relations (between Saudi Arabia and Israel)."