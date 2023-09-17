Jordan calls on Israel to respect status quo after Jews visit Temple Mount

Jordan's foreign ministry condemned Jewish 'provocative practices' after Israelis detained, one for blowing a shofar

Jordan's foreign ministry called on Israel to respect the status quo on the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Temple Mount on Sunday, following a visit of Jews to the complex earlier that day.

Sinan al-Majali, a spokesman for the ministry, condemned the "extremists' storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their provocative practices, under the protection of Israeli police."

Worship on the holy site is reserved "solely for Muslims," the ministry said in a statement.

Police said that three Israelis were detained for breaking the peace in the site, including one who blew a shofar. The shofar, or horn, is traditionally blown before and during the Jewish high holidays, which began Friday night with Rosh Hashanah.

While Jews are allowed to visit, praying or performing rituals is strictly prohibited. Additionally, these visitations are usually under a strict schedule, and are even suspended due to fears of a security-related incident.

Under Israeli-Jordanian agreements, security is controlled by Israel, but the Jordanian religious endowments authority continues to administer the site.

The site, considered to be the third-holiest in Islam and the most holiest for Jews, is one of the major flashpoint areas in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and one of the more sensitive issues between the Jewish state and its Muslim-majority neighbors.