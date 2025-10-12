Israel hoists flags ahead of hostages' release and Trump's visit

With the great anticipation ahead of the hostages' return to their homes, Israel's Ministry of Transport is currently carrying out flagging, road surfacing, and extensive infrastructure preparation work on main routes throughout the country.

In addition to national preparations, American flags were also hung along Highway 1 from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem in preparation for the expected visit of the President of the United States (U.S.) to strengthen national symbols along the route he will take upon his arrival in Jerusalem.

"This is a logistical and moral effort carried out with a sense of mission, national responsibility, and deep emotion ahead of a unifying and moving moment, in which an entire nation prays for the return of its loved ones," the ministry stated.

The National Traffic Management Center opened a dedicated operations room that will monitor and manage traffic routes in real time, both in preparation for the reception of the hostages and for the expected visit of the President of the U.S.

The center operates in full cooperation with all security agencies, the Ministry of Transport, and the police, with the aim of ensuring orderly, safe, and congestion-free traffic along the main arteries during these national events.