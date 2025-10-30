Israeli ministers clash over appointment of Netanyahu's son to institutional position

A confrontation almost turned physical on Wednesday evening between Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf. The clash was sparked by the political deals over the appointments of national institutions.

The confrontation resulted in a two-week delay of World Zionist Congress's (WZC) vote to instate Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, for a position he was selected for on the board of the World Zionist Organization, where he would receive benefits equal to those of a minister.

According to the agreements previously reached between Yesh Atid and the Democrats Party and Likud, the leadership of the Histadrut and the Jewish National Fund (JNF) would operate on a rotational basis.

But the announcement of Yair Netanyahu's appointment sparked a storm and led the Opposition to announce a renewed examination of the deal with Likud.

As a result of the clashes, the decision to appoint Yair Netanyahu was also postponed by two weeks.