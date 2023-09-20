After two decades of spiraling prices, the rise in interest rates has caused the Tel Aviv real estate bubble to deflate

Real estate prices in Tel Aviv tripled between 2002 and 2022, the highest growth rate among all the cities analyzed by UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2023. However, the rise in mortgage rates “put an abrupt end to this boom.”

Tel Aviv is now classified as "over-valued," according to the UBS paper, and Israel's economic hub was no longer in the red "bubble risk" category.

“Mortgage volume growth has more than halved since last year and real price growth was negative in the first half of 2023,” the UBS statement said about Tel Aviv.

“This moderate easing of prices will likely continue as there are no signs of a demand rebound and unsold inventories have been piling up amid a full construction pipeline,” it highlighted.

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Villas on the fronds of the Jumeirah Palm Island are seen from the observation deck of The View at The Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai took the top spot in the last year, seeing a growth rate of 14.6 percent. The UBS banking giant, however, still thought the Gulf emirate was undervalued.

In general, UBS saw that “inflation and interest rates over the past years has led to a sharp decline in imbalances,” calling it “price corrections across the board.” And now, it stated, only Zurich and Tokyo remain in the bubble risk category.

Richard A. Brooks / AFP The Shinjuku Station area at dusk in central Tokyo.

“In inflation-adjusted terms, prices are actually 5% lower now than in mid-2022. On average, the cities lost most of the real price gains made during the pandemic and are now close to mid-2020 levels again,” said Claudio Saputelli, the head of real estate at UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office.

On the other hand, rent was higher in all locations analyzed. The statement added, “on average, the amount of living space that is financially affordable for a skilled service worker is still 40% lower than before the pandemic began.”

Moshe Shai/FLASH90 A Bauhaus building in Tel Aviv.

To which the lead author Matthias Holzhey stated, “housing demand continues to accumulate and prices may rebound as soon as financial conditions for households improve.”

Notable cities in 2023 were Warsaw, which appeared to be undervalued with an index score of -0.28, and Stockholm had its residential real estate growth rate fall the most over the last year at a negative 22.1 percent.

MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP Zamkowy (Castle) Square in the old city of Warsaw.

Munich, Frankfurt, Toronto, London and Amsterdam also took big hits, with real price growth rates ranging between a negative 13.8 to negative 15.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv was in the middle with an index score of 0.93 and a residential real price growth rate of negative 0.7 percent, in the last year, compared to a positive growth of 4.5 percent over the last 10 years.

It should be noted that a skilled service worker still needs to work 13 years in order to afford a 650 square foot apartment near the city center. Compared to other cities, Tel Aviv was the fourth least affordable in terms of purchasing ability.

Rent in Tel Aviv continued to climb in 2022 and even surpassed the previous decade's measurement, rising 2.8 percent in the last year compared to 2.2 when measured over 10 years. Its sub-indices for Price/Rent indicated that it was still a red “bubble risk,” although the Price/Income was a green “fair-valued.”

“The housing price level in the city decoupled from the rental market and prices in the rest of the country. Household incomes could not keep up with prices, leading to stretched affordability,” the UBS statement added.

Residents of the city, or would-be renters, can commiserate with those in Dubai and Singapore, who saw their rent skyrocket by 23 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Although, these two were considered “fair-valued” due to their reputation as “geopolitical safe havens.”

UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2023 UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2023 showing a world map with 25 of the global financial centers.

As for the methodology, UBS said, “the index score is a weighted average of the following five standardized city sub-indices: price-to-income and price-to-rent ratios, change in mortgage-to-GDP ratio and change in construction-to-GDP ratio, and city-to-country price ratio.”