The report states that the violence spillover could also impact global food prices

The World Bank on Monday reported that the oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas widens. According to the statement, this could result in increased food prices worldwide.

The World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook found that while the effects on oil prices should be limited if the conflict does not expand, the outlook “would darken quickly if the conflict were to escalate.”

The October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and the ensuing Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation against the terrorists have raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict. The U.S. and the coalition forces in the Middle East have been targeted 23 times with rockets and drones between October 17 and 30.

The threat of escalation looms as the IDF has initiated the second stage of the war by pushing its tanks and infantry into the Gaza Strip. In the meantime, the Hamas officials have called for more regional assistance from allies, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.