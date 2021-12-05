Goldman Sachs reduces US GDP growth forecast over omicron

Goldman Sachs lowered their full year US GDP growth predictions to 3.8 percent

On Saturday, financial services firm Goldman Sachs reduced its 2022 GDP growth forecast for the United States to reflect the financial concerns and uncertainty brought by the new omicron Covid variant.

An expert for the firm, Joseph Briggs, explained that the new variant could pose a risk by slowing the US economy’s recovery, but expected the development would create “only a modest drag” on service spending.

“While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is most likely,” Briggs said.

Goldman Sachs lowered their US GDP growth predictions to 3.8 percent, a decrease from 4.2 percent, the full year forecast listed prior to the update.

Additionally, the firm decreased its outlook for Q4/Q4 GDP growth to 2.9 percent, reducing the previous expectation of 3.3 percent.

The company predicted that a potential future spread of the omicron variant could worsen global supply chain shortages with stricter Covid regulations, but forecasted that higher vaccination rates may avert the crisis.

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also announced that the institution would potentially decrease its GDP growth outlooks due to the emergence of the omicron variant.