IMF chief says China's economic growth 'slowing notably'

Georgieva praises China's economic recovery, but notes 'growth momentum has been slowing notably'

China has an important part to play in the global economy as it recovers from Covid 19, but its growth is slowing, the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

The head of the Washington-based crisis lender held a virtual meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and discussed topics ranging from inflation to the recovery from the pandemic, according to a statement released by the IMF.

"China achieved a truly remarkable recovery, but its growth momentum has been slowing notably. As China is a vital engine for global growth, taking strong actions to support high-quality growth will help not only China, but the world," Georgieva said.

In October, the IMF lowered its forecasts for China's growth due to an accelerating pullback in public spending, predicting an eight percent expansion this year and 5.6 percent growth in 2022.

While the 2021 figure is Beijing's strongest rate of growth since 2011, analysts warn China is facing a painful fallout from real estate weakness and shocks from surging coal prices and shortages.

With China embroiled in an ongoing spat with the United States, Georgieva said countries also need "to cooperate to reduce trade tensions and strengthen the multilateral trading system, which is a key engine for growth and jobs."