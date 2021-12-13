Turkish Lira plummets to new low, central bank intervenes

Depreciation fuels inflation in Turkey’s market economy, which depends heavily on imports

Turkey’s currency, the Turkish Lira, crashed seven percent to a record near 15 to the US Dollar on Monday before the central bank intervened.

Gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut, Turkey's central bank entered the market to sell dollars for the fourth time in two weeks.

The move triggered a rebound after the Turkish Lira hit 14.99, where it was worth just half of its value at the beginning of 2021.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470459586381447171 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Depreciation fuels inflation in Turkey’s market economy, which depends heavily on imports and is reeling from 400 basis points of interest-rate cuts since September.

The central bank’s interventions pose additional risks for the institution as it eases policy amid inflation while facing depleting foreign reserves.

According to calculations of bankers analyzing official data, the central bank sold $1.5-2 billion on Monday alone, after selling $2.5b in its first three interventions, Reuters reported.

"The central bank has continued to intervene to soften the blow, but this is akin to putting a band-aid on a gaping wound," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at the financial institution Brown Brothers Harriman.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468286183427903489 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response to the market turmoil, Erdogan held talks with Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, and the heads of state banks in Istanbul.

"We doubt that either intervention or a balanced current account will be effective in stabilizing the currency," investment banking company Morgan Stanley, with offices in Turkey, said in a note.

The central bank's relatively thin reserves means interventions could be counter-productive, it added.