Covid, supply chain issues to slow Germany's economy in 2022

The growth of Germany's economy is set to be slower than expected next year due to disrupted supply chains and a new wave of Covid infections, a leading economic think-tank said on Tuesday.

The Ifo Institute for Economic Research downgraded its forecast for growth in Europe's biggest economy in 2022 to 3.7 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent.

"Ongoing supply bottlenecks and (the fourth Covid) wave are noticeably slowing down the German economy,” said Timo Wollmershaeuser, Ifo's head of forecasts.

Disruption caused to supply chains by the pandemic led to material shortages in everything from wood to semiconductors.

At the same time, Germany was tackling a fourth Covid wave, with businesses in some areas forced to shut down early and unvaccinated people barred from non-essential shops.

Gross domestic product is expected to contract by 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2021, Ifo said, as the economy struggles to return to its pre-pandemic level.

For 2021 as a whole, growth is set to come out at 2.5 percent.

Recovery would pick up speed in the second half of 2022 "as the coronavirus wave subsides and the supply bottlenecks gradually end," Wollmershaeuser said.

And looking further ahead, Ifo upgraded its growth forecast for 2023 to 2.9 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent.

The German central bank, or Bundesbank, is scheduled to publish its own economic forecasts on Friday.