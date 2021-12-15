Federal Reserve to stiffen inflation response

Employment in the US, as well as inflation rates, blew past the Fed’s most recent projections

The United States Federal Reserve (the Fed) is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will turn to interest rate increases next year to combat surging inflation.

There are also expectations that the Fed will begin to speed up the end of its Covid pandemic-era bond purchases.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471095221010280449 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Following the discovery of the omicron Covid variant last month, a new level of uncertainty developed for US central bank officials who are assessing how the new strain’s spread may influence the market economy.

Private forecasters polled by Reuters expect US growth of nearly four percent next year, well above current trends.

They were also aligned on expectations that the Fed’s concern about inflation will cause it to pull the plug on the bond-buying program - initially set at $120 billion per month - and implement multiple rate increases for 2022.

The Fed will reportedly issue a new policy statement along with updated economic projections following the end of its latest two-day meeting, followed by a news conference by Chair Jerome Powell.

Employment in the US, as well as inflation rates, blew past the Fed’s most recent projections issued in September, despite the unknowns around omicron.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470736384168280068 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Policymakers are now tasked with catching up with where the economy and markets are heading.

"The Fed is clearly under pressure to respond" to higher inflation, wrote Aneta Markowska, economist for the global investment banking firm Jefferies.

Powell’s address will draw attention to how the newly renominated Fed chief frames the policy decision, the risks, and the outlook for next year, as well as whether he seems more or less concerned about inflation and omicron’s impact.