Davos World Economic Forum deferred over omicron fears

The meeting is expected to be held in 'early summer,' according to organizers

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it "will defer its annual meeting in Davos... in the light of continued uncertainty over the omicron" variant of Covid.

The high-powered meeting scheduled for January 17-21, which usually draws leading figures from business, politics and diplomacy, will instead be held in "early summer," the organizers said.

Last year's edition was canceled because of the pandemic and Swiss authorities have recently stepped up health restrictions sharply to control a fifth Covid wave.

"Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary," the WEF said.

The body will instead organize online "State of the World" sessions “to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Forum chief Klaus Schwab promised "continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society."

"We look forward to bringing leaders together in person soon," he added.

The Davos meeting in January 2021, held virtually because of the pandemic, came at the height of wrangles over vaccine distribution between wealthy and worse-off countries and the manufacturers.

United States President Joe Biden was expected to skip the meeting, according to Bloomberg, and former president Donald Trump attended the forum twice while in office.