Israel’s exports to reach record $140b in 2021

For the first time, service exports - 51 percent of total exports - exceeded exports of goods

Israel’s exports are expected to hit a record-high $140 billion by the end of 2021 - up 18 percent from last year - with the high-tech sector leading the way, Israel’s Economy and Industry Ministry said Monday.

The ministry noted that its projections were based on data from the first three quarters of the year.

It continued that for the first time, service exports - 51 percent of total exports - exceeded exports of goods.

Furthermore, exports from the sale of start-up companies spiked 257 percent, which helped push service exports up 30 percent.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475431411381379075 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Roughly 39 percent of exports went to European markets, 33 percent to American markets, and 25 percent to Asia.

Pointing to exports of $117.5b in 2019, the Foreign Trade Administration's head Ohad Cohen said, “This is not a correction after the corona year but a clear significant growth in Israeli exports,” Reuters reported.

"This growth comes despite the fact that the tourism sector has not returned to full strength in the last year and although the corona challenges in the target markets have continued and even increased recently,” he added.

The projection comes days after Israel marked a 70 percent increase in the total value of mergers and acquisitions in 2021, reported by PricewaterhouseCooper.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473989846989484032 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An overall 238 deals were recorded, which is the highest total in the past decade and almost doubling the number of transactions in 2020.

Forty-four of the deals were in the technological sector and 12 were in the field of services and consumer products.