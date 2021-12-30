US jobless claims drop below 200,000

The numbers imply that the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs

The amount of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Initial claims for state unemployment fell to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ending with December 25. The Labor Department reported 206,000 a week earlier.

The four-week average fell to just about 199,000; the lowest level since October 1969, The Associated Press reported.

Economists polled by Reuters forecasted 208,000 applications for the latest week.

"The fact that NSA claims were unchanged - at a time when they typically tend to deteriorate - suggests that there has been no impact from omicron as of yet," economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska at Jefferies wrote, according to Reuters.

Weekly claims numbers fell steadily throughout the year as employers are reluctant to let workers go when it's tough to find replacements.

There were a near-record 11 million job openings in October and four million Americans quit their jobs.

For the whole of 2021, the economy is expected to grow roughly six percent, the fastest since 1984, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

In contrast, the economy contracted by a little more than three percent in 2020, with the unemployment rate at almost 15 percent in March and April of that year.