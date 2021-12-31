Israel: Major food producer faces backlash over price hikes

The increases - which will be between three and seven percent - reflect rising expenses, according to Osem

Osem, the third-largest food producer in Israel, sent retailers a new price list indicating price hikes of hundreds of items, including flour, instant coffee, and the popular peanut-based Bamba snack.

The increases - which will be between three and seven percent - reflect rising expenses, according to Osem.

“The prices of raw materials, packaging, and transportation costs have skyrocketed by tens to hundreds of percent in a way that has never been seen before,” it said, Haaretz reported.

Owned by the international food conglomerate Nestle, Osem will reportedly implement the price increases in February 2022.

As seen by the Hebrew-language newspaper TheMarker, the 30-page price list has ketchup rising by 5.6 percent, Bamba by 4.25 percent, and Taster’s Choice Coffee also by 5.6 percent.

Michael Biton, chairman of the Israeli government’s Economy Committee, called on the public to boycott the company in response.

"People should not be buying Osem this month," he told Kan public broadcaster on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476229789904035844 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Activists of the left-wing organization Omdim B’Yachad placed signs next to Osem products in supermarkets calling on the public to refrain from buying them, Channel 12 News reported.

The last time Osem tried to raise its prices was three years ago, but backed down due to pressure from then-finance minister Moshe Kahlon.

Last month, the Competition Authority raided the offices of Shufersal and Strauss Group, Israel’s largest supermarket chain and second-largest food maker, on suspicions that the two were engaged in price-fixing.

Prices of dairy products are also expected to rise due to an increase in the price of raw milk, Haaretz reported.

The proposal will likely soon be approved by the Finance and Agriculture Ministries.