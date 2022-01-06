World food prices hit decade peak in 2021

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index averaged 125.7 points in 2021

Food prices around the world jumped 28 percent in 2021 to their highest level in a decade, as hopes to return to a more stable market this year are slim, according to the United Nations food agency.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index - which tracks the most traded food commodities globally - averaged 125.7 points last year, the highest since 131.9 in 2011.

While the monthly index slightly eased in December, it climbed during the previous four months amid harvest setbacks and strong demand throughout 2021.

High food prices are contributing to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from Covid, and the FAO warns that the higher costs put poorer populations in countries reliant on imports at risk.

In its latest update on Thursday, the agency voiced hesitation about whether price pressures would subside in 2022.

"While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic, and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism," FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said.

Prices for all categories in the food price index - except for dairy products - fell in December, with vegetable oils and sugar dropping significantly, the report said.

It cited a lull in demands during the month, concerns about omicron, and supplies from the southern hemisphere harvests as causes of the declines.

However, prices of all food products sharply increased during 2021 as a whole, and the FOA’s vegetable oil prices index hit a record high.