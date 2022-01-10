Central bank chief: omicron will cost Israel $640m every three weeks

The economic hit is due to decreased consumption and workers sick or stuck in quarantine

The omicron Covid variant currently sweeping across Israel will cost the economy $640 million every 20 days, central bank governor Amir Yaron said on Monday.

"At this point, we are not talking about a macro-economic development," Yaron told parliament's finance committee, according to Reuters.

The economic hit is due to decreased consumption and workers sick or stuck in quarantine, he said.

"Most estimates are of a relatively short wave - a number of weeks, that is why the cost to the economy per confirmed coronavirus case is not of macro-economic proportions. In such a scenario, pinpoint compensations focused on sectors that have been hurt should be continued," Yaron added, according to Reuters.

He said that the government should prepare for a worse scenario in which vital services could be hurt as cases rise.

"We're not there now but such scenarios could bring about macro-economic damage," he said.

According to Yaron, Israel's economic growth for 2022 would likely be 5.5 percent with businesses recovering after the omicron wave subsides.

Omicron continues to push Israel's daily Covid cases to record highs. The Health Ministry on Monday morning reported 21,501 infections - the highest daily tally yet over the past week.

The reproduction rate, or R-value, remains at 1.95, meaning that for each person infected with the disease, it is being passed along to nearly two other people.