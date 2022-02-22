Oil prices hit highest since 2014 amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

The Ukraine crisis is adding support to the oil market which is already surging due to tight supplies

Oil hit its most expensive price since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to nearly $100 a barrel.

On Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics and subsequently ordered his army to "maintain peace" in the territories.

The United States and its European allies are now poised to announce new sanctions against Russia, following US sanctions already imposed on the breakaway Ukrainian regions.

"The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict."

Global benchmark Brent Crude was up 3.7 percent, while US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 4.8 percent.

The crisis over Ukraine is adding further support to an oil market that has surged due to tight supplies as demand recovers from the Covid pandemic.

On Monday investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian, and wider global markets when they reopened.

Tensions already rattled global markets and wiped billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukrainian assets, but the recent escalation was expected to cause much worse.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) is resisting calls to boost supply more rapidly.

Nigeria’s minister of state petroleum on Tuesday stuck to the OPEC+ view that more supply was not needed, citing the prospect of more production from Iran if its nuclear deal with world powers is revived.