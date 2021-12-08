Visa launches crypto advisory service

The service will allow the buying, selling, and custody of digital currency through its banking partners

Visa launched on Wednesday a global crypto advisory service for its banking clients and merchants as the adoption of digital currencies gains steam.

The move is for financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with crypto offerings, retailers looking to start using non-fungible tokens, or central banks exploring digital currencies, the company said.

Visa’s service includes education about cryptocurrencies, offering its network to clients for digital offerings, and helping manage backend operations.

A global study by Visa showed that nearly 40 percent of the surveyed crypto owners would likely switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next year.

The world’s largest payment processor is set to launch the service this year.

It will allow buying, selling, and custody of digital currency through its banking partners.

A number of Visa card programs already let users earn bitcoin on purchases, and the service will also allow clients to use USD Coin — a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the US dollar — to settle transactions on the payment network.

However, for cryptocurrencies to be used as a medium of exchange, price stability is necessary, Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu told Reuters.

"If the price is going to fluctuate from $60,000 to $50,000 in a few hours, it's a very difficult thing for a merchant to accept (bitcoin) as a currency," Prabhu said.

"I don't know if cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will ever be a medium of exchange,” he added.