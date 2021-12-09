Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time

Real estate developer failed to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments

Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande was declared in default on Thursday by Fitch Ratings agency, citing the debt-laden property developer's failure to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments.

"The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' (restricted default) rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation," Fitch said in a statement.

The default is the property empire's first since it became mired in a debt crisis that has rattled investors who fear a wider contagion.

Another much smaller Chinese property firm, Kaisa, also defaulted on $400 million of bonds on Thursday, Fitch said.

The first signs of trouble for Evergrande emerged in 2018 when China's central bank added the company to its list of highly indebted conglomerates to watch, flagging that a potential collapse could cause systemic risks.

In August of this year, global ratings companies including Fitch, Moody's and S&P downgraded Evergrande's outlook to negative, making it harder for the troubled firm to borrow money.

This month, Evergrande began what analysts said is a debt restructuring that could take years.

Shehzad Qazi, managing director of data analytics firm China Beige Book, said that the restructuring will "ultimately be a 'controlled demolition'" — a bid by the Chinese government to let Evergrande fail, while seeking to contain the impact of its demise.