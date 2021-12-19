Israeli cultured meat company raises $347m

Cultured meat is a form of cellular agriculture, and is produced by in vitro cell cultures of animal cells

Israeli company Future Meat Technologies announced a funding round of $347 million, the largest amount ever invested worldwide in a cultured meat company.

Sources in the food-tech industry estimate that the money was raised at a company valuation of over $900m, the Hebrew-language daily evening financial newspaper Globes reported.

Based in central Israel, Future Meat was founded by Prof. Yakov Nahmias of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in 2018.

The biotechnology firm develops cultured meat from chicken cells and is currently working on cultured lamb kebabs and beef burgers.

Some believe the cultured meat industry has the potential to address global problems such as the environmental impact of meat production, animal welfare, food insecurity, and human health.

Future Meat is in the midst of regulatory procedures for approval of its products in several countries, and its latest financing rounds will speed up plans to build a commercial facility in the US, Globes reported.

The company hopes to start marketing products in 2022.

Along with the funding, Future Meat also announced that it is significantly reducing the prices of its products, from $36 per kilo to $17, according to Globes.

Future Meat opened the world’s first cultured meat production line in Israel earlier this year, and has since created lines of animal cells that continually grow without any genetic modifications.