Israel Postal Company to be fully privatized

Israel’s Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel declared that Israel Postal Company, the country's government-funded postal service, will be 100 percent privatized.

The decision comes with understandings already reached with postal workers, although officials failed to mention how the employees would be compensated, the Hebrew-language financial newspaper Globes reported.

A series of discussions between the Communications Ministry and Finance Ministry, with the cooperation of the Government Companies Authority, led to the decision to sell 100 percent of the state’s holding in the company.

The officials regard full privatization as a long-term solution to the structural problems at Israel Postal Company and to deficiencies in postal services to the public.

An initial offering of 40 percent of the shares in the company will be floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, while the state promotes the sale of remaining shares either privately or in a public offering.

If the public offering does not prove feasible, a private sale of 100 percent of the company will be considered.

According to Globes, balancing the sale of shares to private investors would require an injection of millions of dollars for severance pay.

"Ever since I took up my post, I have been warned not to touch Israel Post," Hendel said.

"Today, we are setting out on a new path in the postal services market in Israel. We're opening it up to competition, cutting regulation, and introducing a historic reform at Israel Postal Company.”

Hendel added that the change will “inaugurate a new era of high quality, efficient, and advanced mail services for Israel's citizens,” Globes reported.

According to the valuation carried out when privatization was decided on, Israel Postal Company is worth over $385 million.