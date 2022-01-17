MSCI to decide on Israeli involvement in European index

'This is a game-changer, and if it happens, it will be amazing news for the Israeli market'

International indices company MSCI in February will publish its decision on whether to include Israel in its leading European stock indices which, if approved, would give the Jewish state’s capital market a significant push forward.

The decision will be made after a survey among leading asset managers in the global market.

According to Adv. Offir Eyal, director of International Affairs and Business Development at the Israel Securities Authority, billions could flow into Israel’s capital market, Globes reported.

In May 2010, the last time MSCI published a decision about Israel, companies and investors in the local capital market lost a great deal of money.

When the MSCI reclassified from a developing to a developed market, Israel went from the top of the list of developing countries to the bottom of the league of developed ones, significantly reducing its weighting in the relevant indices.

"That was one of the worst days in the history of the Israeli capital market," Eyal recalled.

However, that was not the only blow on Israel’s market inflicted by the decision.

"Strangely, and unusually, Israel was not added to any of MSCI's regional indices, the only country not to be included in one of these indices,” Eyal explained, Globes reported.

“The result is that foreign investors who choose to invest in products in a regional index are not exposed to the Israeli market, which has not benefitted from the potential demand."

If Israel is included in the index, major companies like Azrieli Group, Teva, Elbit Systems, and another 100 or so firms will benefit, according to Eyal.

“This is a game-changer, and if it happens, it will be amazing news for the Israeli market."