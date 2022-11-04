Europe temperature rises more than twice global average

Europe warmed at an average of 0.9 degrees F per decade, while the global average was just 0.36 degrees

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said.

The report on the state of the climate in Europe follows a summer of extremes. A record-breaking heatwave scorched Britain, Alpine glaciers vanished at an unprecedented rate (losing just under 100 feet in ice thickness between 1997 and 2021), and a long-lasting marine heatwave cooked the waters of the Mediterranean.

From 1991 to 2021, temperatures over Europe warmed at an average of 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, the report said, while the global average was just 0.36 degrees F.

Additionally, the report cautioned that regardless of future levels of global warming, temperatures would likely continue to rise across Europe at a rate exceeding global mean temperature changes.

It also found that last year, high-impact weather and climate events - mainly floods and storms - led to hundreds of deaths, directly affected more than half a million people and caused economic damage across Europe exceeding $50 billion.

"Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events," WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The reason Europe is warming faster than other continents has to do with the fact that a large part of the continent is in the sub-Arctic and Arctic - the fastest warming region on Earth - as well as changes in climate feedback, scientists said.

For example, fewer clouds over Europe during the summer have meant more sunlight and heat now reaches the continent, said Freja Vamborg, senior scientist with the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The report, however, also highlighted some positives, including the success of many European countries in slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

Across the EU, such emissions decreased by nearly a third between 1990 and 2020, and the bloc has set a net 55-percent reduction target for 2030.