Belgium ends USMNT's World Cup run as FIFA controversy overshadows knockout stage

Belgium eliminated the United States 4-1 in Seattle on Monday, booking a quarterfinal spot against Spain in Los Angeles on Friday. Charles de Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken capitalized on a goalkeeping error by Matt Freese, and Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time goal after another US defensive mistake. Malik Tillman briefly equalized in the 31st minute.

The match followed days of uproar after FIFA's disciplinary committee lifted a red card suspension against US striker Folarin Balogun, clearing him to start. It was reportedly the first time since 1962 that a World Cup disciplinary punishment was suspended mid-tournament.

President Trump acknowledged calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the case but said he only asked for a review. Infantino denied the call influenced the decision, insisting FIFA's judicial bodies acted independently.

Belgium's football association contested the ruling, but FIFA's appeals committee dismissed the challenge hours before kickoff, saying Belgium lacked standing. UEFA called the decision "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable," while former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said red cards "are not overturned by political phone calls." Coaches, including Norway's Ståle Solbakken and England's Thomas Tuchel, questioned the precedent for future disciplinary rulings.

Despite the reprieve, Balogun had little impact on the match, and the US could not overcome Belgium's attacking pressure. Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the team was "not the same" as it had been earlier in the tournament, calling it "a very bad day" both collectively and individually.

Separately, Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup ended as Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain, with a late goal from Mikel Merino sending Spain through to the quarterfinals.