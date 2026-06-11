As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, the Israeli military has been debating an unusual proposal: using one of its classified operational communication systems to allow troops to watch the tournament from the battlefield.

i24NEWS has learned that the IDF's C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate had planned to broadcast World Cup matches through its secure, encrypted "Z-TUBE" platform, a system normally reserved for operational purposes, including transmitting documentation of strikes in Iran and supporting forces operating deep inside Lebanon.

However, in an apparent reversal, the C4I Directorate is now expected to prohibit the use of Z-TUBE for World Cup viewing.

According to a source involved in the internal discussions, concerns emerged over the precedent such a move could create.

"Why should the World Cup be allowed but not the Eurovision Song Contest?" the source told i24NEWS. "The move could create a precedent whereby soldiers connect the system to various pirated broadcasts, causing an operational platform to deviate from its intended purpose."

The original initiative would have brought the world's biggest sporting event to one of its most unexpected audiences, Israeli soldiers serving in active operational zones. The move was reportedly intended to boost troop morale during ongoing military operations.

Z-TUBE is a advanced military network designed to rapidly distribute operational footage. According to published reports about the system, "from the moment footage is captured until it is viewed, no matter the location, the image will be displayed on a screen within 300 milliseconds to half a second."

The platform also reportedly has the capability to save and rewind content, although it remains unclear whether these features would have been available for World Cup broadcasts.