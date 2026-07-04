Morocco reaches World Cup quarters in latest milestone for Arab soccer

Morocco reached the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday with a 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada, extending one of the most successful runs ever by an Arab national team at soccer's biggest tournament.

The Atlas Lions, semifinalists in Qatar four years ago, again underlined their status as a force on the world stage, becoming the first African team to reach the last eight in consecutive World Cups.

For Morocco, the victory also carried symbolic weight beyond the pitch, reinforcing the country’s status as a standard-bearer for Arab and African soccer after its historic 2022 run.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice after the break before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third, ending Canada’s campaign and sending Morocco into a quarterfinal against either France or Paraguay.

The win also added to a strong tournament for Arab soccer, coming less than 24 hours after Egypt advanced to the knockout stages with a victory over Australia.