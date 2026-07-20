Spain captured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champion Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.

Spain controlled much of the match from the opening whistle, with teenage star Lamine Yamal leading the attack as Argentina struggled to generate offense. Despite the efforts of Lionel Messi and his teammates, the defending champions failed to register a shot on target during regulation.

Argentina's challenge became even more difficult in second-half stoppage time when midfielder Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card and sent off, forcing his side to play extra time with 10 men.

The breakthrough finally came in the 106th minute, when substitute Ferran Torres headed home after a precise assist from Nico Williams to score the tournament's decisive goal. Argentina remained in the contest largely because of an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep Spain off the scoresheet for more than 100 minutes.

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The victory capped an impressive tournament for Spain, which entered the final unbeaten and backed by one of the competition's strongest defensive records. Their disciplined back line once again delivered on football's biggest stage, securing the nation's latest World Cup triumph.

The final also drew a star-studded crowd, with celebrities including Matt Damon, Mick Jagger, and Will Ferrell in attendance. The pre-match and halftime festivities featured performances by Robbie Williams, Madonna, and Shakira.

Among those watching from the VIP section was US President Trump, who attended the final alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and viewed the World Cup trophy before kickoff.

Outside the stadium, Trump's appearance prompted protests, with activists distributing thousands of symbolic red cards to fans in opposition to the administration's immigration policies and what organizers described as the growing relationship between FIFA leadership and political power.