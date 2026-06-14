The "Lions of Mesopotamia," Iraq returns to the World Cup after 40 years and face a historic test

The Iraqi national team is preparing to return to the World Cup after an absence of four decades, in an appearance that carries significance beyond merely becoming the country's second participation in the tournament. Iraqi fans hope it will mark a new chapterin the history of the "Lions of Mesopotamia" on the global stage.

Iraq's current participation comes after its only previous appearance in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when the team was eliminated in the first round with three defeats. However, it left its mark with a historic goal scored by Ahmed Radhi against Belgium, which remains, to this day, the only Iraqi goal in World Cup history.

This week's return has a different character, as the Iraqi national team aims to move beyond mere symbolic participation, pursuing its first-ever victory in the global tournament.

A tough group in North America

The World Cup draw placed the Iraqi national team in a difficult group that includes France, Norway, and Senegal, putting the "Lions of Mesopotamia" in an early and tough test against teams with extensive international experience.

Despite the difficulty of the group, many in Iraq view simply returning to the World Cup as a historic achievement after many years of absence and decline.

A difficult road to qualification

Iraq needed a long journey to secure a qualification spot, having played 21 matches in the Asian qualifiers and the intercontinental playoffs.

The national team had a strong start with a streak of six consecutive victories before narrowly missing out on direct qualification by just one point in the decisive stage.

In the final rounds, Iraq managed to secure a spot after defeating Bolivia 2-1, thanks to goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Ayman Hussein, while Amir Al-Ammari played a decisive role during the qualifiers, especially with his penalty goal against the UAE.

Ahmed Radhi's legacy and the ambitions of the new generation

The name of Ahmed Radhi remains deeply embedded in Iraqi football history as he is the scorer of Iraq’s only historic goal in the World Cup, which he scored in the 1986 tournament against Belgium.

This year, the Iraqi national team is relying on a group of players who led the country's return to the World Cup, most notably Ayman Hussein, Muhannad Ali, and Amir Al-Ammari, in an effort to add new names to the record of Iraqi football on the global stage.

Graham Arnold leads the Iraqi project.

The Iraqi national team is led by Australian manager Graham Arnold, who previously guided the Australian national team to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arnold took over the role, succeeding the Spaniard Jesus Casas, before successfully bringing Iraq back into contention and leading the national team through the tough qualifiers to reach the finals.

The Iraqi federation is counting on the Australian coach’s experience in managing major matches, hoping to achieve a different outcome this time around.

A chance to rewrite history

Between the memory of the past and the aspirations of the present, the "Lions of Mesopotamia" seek to capitalize on their historic return to create a distinct presence on the global stage, in an edition that witnesses broad and unprecedented Arab participation.