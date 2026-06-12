When Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA president in 2016, he was presented as the man meant to restore public trust in the organization after the corruption scandals that brought down his predecessor, Sepp Blatter. Nearly a decade later, Infantino is presiding oer the 2026 World Cup—the biggest and most expensive tournament in soccer history—but also finds himself at the center of ongoing criticism over the way he manages the organization.

In recent years, Infantino has led a series of intiatives that have reshaped world soccer. The most notable of these is the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, a move that FIFA presents as increasing opportunities for more nations to participate, but its critics claim that its main purpose is to increase revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and advertising.

The decision to award Saudi Arabia the hosting of the 2034 World Cup also sparked sharp criticism among human rights organizations and figures within the football world, who argued that FIFA continues to prioritize economic considerations over public values.

Despite the criticism, Infantino is viewed relatively positive in Israel. Over the years, he has prevented several attempts to exclude Israel from FIFA frameworks and acted against countries that refused to host Israeli athletes in international competitions.

Despite the controversies, it is hard to dispute that Infantino has become the most influential figure in world soccer. Under his leadership, FIFA is pursuing billions of dollars in revenue and is expanding its influence far beyond the boundaries of sport. The open question that remains is whether the transformation he has led was meant to promote soccer—or mainly the business of soccer.