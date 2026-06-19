The Qatari national team suffers a heavy defeat after two red cards

The Canadian national team wrote a new chapter in its Soccer record books by securing its first-ever win in World Cup history. The sweeping victory came over Qatar with a final score of 6-0, in the second round of Group B matches at the 2026 World Cup.

The victory came in front of their home fans in Vancouver, on an evening in which the hosts completely dominated the course of the match from the opening whistle to the end.

The Canadian team entered the match with clear determination to make up for its previous results and boost its chances of qualifying for the next round, as it applied intense offensive pressure on the Qatari defense from the very first minutes. The hosts did not take long to translate their dominance into goals, as their first score came at the 16th minute, before the attacks became relentless, overbearing the Qatari team's defense.

The Canadian national team maintained its absolute dominance throughout both halves of the match, benefiting from speed in the front and good organization at midfield. Meanwhile, the Qatari team appeared unable to keep up with the opponent’s fast pace or regain its composure on the field.

Qatar’s struggles intensified after two players were sent off, forcing them to finish the match with nine men, which gave Canada more space to control the game and widen the score gap.

The match witnessed a remarkable performance by Canadian striker Jonathan David, who led the front line with great effectiveness and contributed to guiding his national team to their first victory. Despite the celebratory atmosphere following the big win, the injury of midfielder Ismaël Koné cast a shadow over the post-game cheers, as he left the pitch affected by an injury during the second half.

With this victory, the Canadian national team consolidated its position in the group and revived its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. The Qatari's now face a more complicated task in the upcoming rounds after a heavy defeat that raised questions about its level and its ability to return to the competition.