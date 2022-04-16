France: Macron leads Le Pen in new poll

Half of Melenchon voters still undecided

Polls in France show president incumbent Emmanuel Macron stretched his lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, with a fresh survey on Saturday by Ipsos Sopra/Steria suggesting that Macron would triumph with 55.5 percent versus 44.5 percent for Le Pen.

Another survey by the same pollster also indicated that 51% of people who voted for left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon are still undecided on who to back in the race to be France's next president, while a third have said they will back Macron.

The Ipsos poll revealed that 33% of Melenchon voters planned to vote for Macron in the second round, with 16% in favor of Le Pen, while 51% remained undecided.

Ahead of the April 24 runoff, the presidential race is being fought on the left, with both contenders seeking to attract voters who chose Melenchon in the first round.

Macron said he would put his next prime minister directly in charge of what he called "green planning," tapping into worries about climate change.

"I hear the anxiety that exists in a lot of our young people. I see young people, adolescents, who are fearful about the future of our planet," he told a rally in Marseille.