Mystery at Davos: Why Macron wore his sunglasses indoors

The appearance of French President Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday caused surprise. The president was wearing sunglasses inside the convention center, sparking a wave of speculation on social media and in the press.

The French president wore these blue, reflective glasses throughout his presence at the forum, whether during meetings with other world leaders or while delivering his speech on stage. Although Emmanuel Macron has not provided a public explanation, the French press mentions a "persistent medical issue."

Last week, the president had already attended a military event in the south of France with a bloodshot eye, already wearing a similar pair of glasses. Addressing the military personnel, he apologized by saying: "Please excuse the unsightly appearance of my eye," before joking about his condition by calling it "the eye of the tiger," in reference to the famous song from the film Rocky.

According to information released in France, it is said to be a minor eye hemorrhage that neither affects vision nor causes any permanent damage; this type of bleeding generally subsides within two weeks.

On social media, some internet users were quick to draw a parallel with the famous slap that Brigitte Macron allegedly gave her husband on the presidential plane just before their descent during an official visit to Vietnam, ironically wondering if this was not an "episode 2" of that altercation.