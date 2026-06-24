'Abraham in Tech' Showcases Israeli, Moroccan and Emirati Innovation at VivaTech Paris

A joint pavilion bringing together Israeli, Moroccan and Emirati startups drew attention at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, putting a spotlight growing technological and economic cooperation under the framework of the Abraham Accords.

The initiative, known as "Abraham in Tech," featured 30 companies from the three countries, including 15 Israeli startups, 11 Moroccan firms and four Emirati companies, sharing a common exhibition space at one of the world's largest technology and innovation conferences.

The pavilion served as a platform for networking, business development and cross-border partnerships across sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, energy and green technology.

The project was spearheaded by ELNET France, the French branch of the European Leadership Network. Arié Bensemhoun, who led the initiative, said the goal was to use innovation as a vehicle for regional cooperation and dialogue.

"We wanted to create a major diplomatic event centered around innovation," Bensemhoun said. "Abraham in Tech enables companies from different countries to meet, exchange ideas and build partnerships."

Among the participating Israeli companies was Neologic, whose CEO Avi Messica said the event offered an opportunity to connect with potential investors and strategic partners while expanding the company's international network.

Organizers said the pavilion was designed to demonstrate how economic and technological collaboration can strengthen ties between countries that established formal relations through the Abraham Accords. Beyond commercial opportunities, they argued that joint ventures and innovation can help foster long-term cooperation between peoples across the region.

That vision was echoed by Maurice Lévy, co-founder of VivaTech, who said startups and entrepreneurs can play a meaningful role in building durable relationships between nations and advancing regional connectivity.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, several Israeli entrepreneurs reported a positive reception at the event. Sharon Erez-Shai, whose company was founded during the war, described the atmosphere within the pavilion as welcoming and collaborative. Messica similarly said he encountered no hostility because of his Israeli identity and found strong interest in cooperation among attendees.

The Israeli delegation also sought to highlight the strength of the country's startup ecosystem. Michal Michaeli, director of international economic development for the Tel Aviv Municipality, noted that Tel Aviv continues to rank among the world's leading innovation hubs and remains a major destination for entrepreneurs and investors.

Through the joint presence of Israeli, Moroccan and Emirati companies, the Abraham in Tech pavilion sought to showcase the economic potential of the Abraham Accords and the role technology can play in bridging divides. Organizers said the project sends a broader message that innovation can serve as a platform for dialogue, cooperation and shared growth, even amid ongoing regional challenges.