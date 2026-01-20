Dubai positions itself as a global hub for the next phase of artificial intelligence

Dubai. A city once defined by trade and energy, now positioning itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

This week, hundreds of Israeli, European and American entrepreneurs and investors gathered here for Beyond Experience - a conference hosted by Jerusalem Venture Partners - focused on a single question: what comes after the AI boom.

The central theme: a shift from horizontal AI - general tools used across industries - to vertical AI, built specifically for sectors like cybersecurity, health, finance, and climate.

Erel Margalit, JVP Chairman: "Today we'll dedicate the session into how not only horizontal AI, but vertical AI into regulated industries like banking and insurance and healthcare and government and agriculture could change our region by working together."

For Israeli startups, Dubai is more than a venue. It’s a gateway to Gulf capital, Asian markets, and a regulatory environment eager to scale technology fast.

Mihai Dohotaru, Corporate Development Director at Chain Reaction, added: " We see the UAE as really the future of AI in this region. They're building a massive sovereign data center. They're the second country following the Starter Gate project in the US. And that's because of the capabilities here."

JVP positions itself not just as an investor, but as a growth partner connecting startups to governments, enterprises, and global markets.

From cyber defense systems to healthcare diagnostics, the focus here is practical. How AI can actually solve real problems.

Shani Golov, VP of Sales at ThetaRay, explains: "JVP is our largest investor at ControlUp, and they've been a phenomenal support and partner to ControlUp as we expand globally and as we revolutionize the way that companies are using and seeing AI as a transformation engine."

Jessi Berman, America sales organization at ControlUp: "JVP are fundamental for the growth, are playing an active role, and Yoav is playing an active role as our chairman throughout the years, providing a lot of insights and knowledge about the industry and helping us move forward."

As AI reshapes global markets, events like this signal a broader shift - innovation moving beyond borders, and partnerships redefining what’s possible.

From America to Europe, Israel, and Dubai, the race for the next generation of AI is already underway.