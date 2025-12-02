An Israeli food-tech company offers a replacement for processed foods

Israel may be a small country, but it is full of people with big appetites and big ideas. A promising food tech startup is "blending" culinary arts with innovation and biotechnology. The team at Meala has whipped up a proprietary, healthy alternative to unhealthy ingredients in processed foods while also saving costs for food manufacturers.

Back in the days of "Leave It to Beaver," and "Ozzy and Harriet," the new way of food consumption liberated 1950s housewives.

Processed food became a revolutionary new cost-effective and efficient way into American kitchens. Ingredients meant to preserve food and shelf life. All born out of necessity during World War II.

Tali Feldman Sivan, CBO & Co-Founder, Meala: 'All these revolutionary processed foods started in WWII, when the US army was in Europe and had to feed thousands of soldiers and come up with solutions to preserve food for a longer time. Then it was legal to use chemical ingredients to prolong the shelf life of food to feed us soldiers in Europe on the ground.'

However, modern studies have shown that over 50% of modern daily calorie consumption comes from processed foods, and medical evidence points to a direct link to obesity, diabetes, and other diseases.

Hadar Ekhoitz Razmovich, CEO & Co-Founder, Meala: "You know the long, long list of ingredients, and you look and say, 'What exactly am I eating?' This is exactly what we are trying to change. We are trying to bring a new era of food manufacturing that can create good nutrition food with a short and understandable ingredient list.'

This robust food tech company is cleaning up labels, blending years of experience in the industry with new, healthy, and cost-effective solutions for us food manufacturers and consumers. Tali explains, 'Our IP uses a combination of biotech and food and production technology to do behind-the-scenes jumps from love directly into the pan, and we choose if it can do the work.'

They have cracked the code—their proprietary, protein-rich blends replace the need for eggs and the concerning processed ingredients used for texture, without compromising on flavor. 'We're selling our product as a powder. They will get a PEA POWDER can do two things: they can reduce eggs by 50% and add our ingredients. We're using small amounts and a lot of water, which means cost reduction is huge,' Hadar says.