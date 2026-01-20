Innov'Nation explores vertical AI: Israel's role in shaping regional and global tech

I24NEWS Innov'Nation with a special show: Lynn Plagmeijer hosts a show about artificial intelligence, the powerful beast. As horizontal AI becomes part of life for the general public, there are entrepreneurs that are emphasizing the capabilities of something called vertical AI which provides deep expertise for a variety of industries, and Israel could become a leading expert in this race worldwide. Today we dive deeper into what this actually means, but first, our headlines.

A switch from Horizontal AI to Vertical AI — this was the focus of Jerusalem Venture Partners conference in Dubai last week, where hundreds of entrepreneurs from Israel, Europe and the United States gathered to share ideas and discuss the future of artificial intelligence in the heart of the Gulf. i24NEWS Correspondent Balig Sladeen went to Dubai to see it for himself.

On the sideline of the conference in Dubai we had the opportunity to sit down with JVP’s chairman, and former member of Knesset, Dr. Erel Margalit, to talk about his vision for the partnership between Israel and the Gulf states, and weather the last two years of war affected this relationship.

From vertical AI, the focus now moves upstream, which is another area where Israel is trying to bridge the gap between large language models and the enterprise. Joining me to discuss this is Doron Avital, President and Chief Architect of PolygonEyes.

We also shift our focus now to Europe, where uncertainty around Donald Trump is once again reshaping strategic thinking. From renewed threats toward Greenland and NATO, to diplomatic tensions after being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize, Europe is being reminded just how fragile its reliance on allies can be. Against that backdrop, the continent is racing to take matters into its own hands, including in the global AI arms race. With U.S. tech giants dominating the field, European governments and startups are pushing for homegrown ‘sovereign AI’, hoping to reduce dependence on foreign technology and secure their own strategic future. i24NEWS' correspondent Joe Brown had the details.