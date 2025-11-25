The rise and fall of GoPro: from surfboards to smartphones

Remember those tiny cameras that seemed to capture every moment of your life?

The GoPro revolutionized how we film sports and adventures when it was founded in 2002, quickly reaching a revenue of $1.6 billion. Yet today, these once-ubiquitous cameras have largely disappeared from everyday street scenes. Let’s take a closer look at the American company behind this iconic product.

Our Retrotech segment this week focuses on GoPro, the mini action camera that became a favorite among athletes. Created by American surfer Nick Woodman, GoPro’s story begins on the beaches of Indonesia and Australia. Frustrated that no one could capture his surfing feats, Woodman set out to create a portable camera that could follow the action—waterproof, shock-resistant, and wearable with an adjustable strap.

In 2002, GoPro officially launched, and its cameras were quickly embraced by elite athletes across surfing, skiing, diving, and extreme sports. Social media soon exploded with videos from GoPro users, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts and adventures from around the world, turning the brand into a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Woodman expanded the company’s offerings to include action cameras, drones, and 360-degree cameras. By 2011, GoPro had sold more than 1 million cameras, and the following year the company went public. In 2015, GoPro hit a revenue milestone of $1.6 billion, cementing its status as the go-to action camera.

However, the brand has struggled in recent years. The rise of cheaper, high-quality alternatives and the proliferation of smartphone cameras have chipped away at GoPro’s dominance. Once the undisputed leader in action cameras, GoPro now faces the challenge of reinventing itself in a crowded and competitive market.

From a surfer’s frustration to a global phenomenon, GoPro’s journey is a reminder that even revolutionary products must continually innovate to stay on top.