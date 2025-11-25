Revolutionizing sports training: iBrain-tech in Israel

Israeli startup iBrain-Tech is redefining how injured athletes train. Using a neural headset equipped with advanced sensors, the technology allows users to control a virtual soccer or basketball player purely with their thoughts, keeping their skills sharp even while sidelined.

This innovation, developed by Dr. Konstantin Sonkin, founder and CEO of iBrain-Tech, is already used by Premier League clubs in the UK, across Europe, and by numerous football and basketball teams worldwide. Athletes are embracing this Israeli technology to maintain peak mental and physical performance.

To understand how it works, it helps to remember that the brain functions like a muscle—the more it is trained, the more efficient it becomes. And the best way to experience this is firsthand. Thanks to Daniel Esses, Vice President of iBrain-Tech, we can see the system in action.

On the screen, brain activity appears in green and blue. Every command sent by the brain is reflected in the virtual game.

Together with Daniel, you choose an avatar and make it move simply by thinking. When the avatar falters or pauses, it indicates that concentration has slipped and the connection between brain and game is interrupted.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1993404910499778787 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After a few minutes of focused training, the gameplay can begin. Scenarios include challenging tasks like delivering the decisive pass, testing both mental agility and precision.

From ancient wisdom—“a healthy mind in a healthy body”—to modern innovation, iBrain-Tech proves that in sports, as in life, everything begins in the mind. This technology not only supports elite athletic performance but also has promising applications in medical rehabilitation, potentially revolutionizing how we train, recover, and perform.