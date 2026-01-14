Scientists salvage key work after Iranian missile strike

In the early hours of June 19, a barrage of ballistic missiles fired from Iran struck Israel’s largest hospital, Soroka Hospital in the Negev.

While no patients lost their lives, the attack destroyed eight operating rooms and six research laboratories, devastating years of scientific work.

Among the losses were five years of groundbreaking research led by Ben-Gurion University’s Professor Ehud Ohana, whose team studies metabolic pathways in chronic diseases such as diabetes and Crohn’s disease. Thanks to quick-thinking students, many critical biological samples were saved, preserving research that could lead to significant medical advances.

“Our work focuses on understanding the link between metabolism and chronic inflammatory diseases,” explained Prof. Ohana. “For example, in Crohn’s disease, certain metabolites are elevated in the gut and blood, and these metabolites drive chronic inflammation. By targeting these pathways, we may be able to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms.”

Nearly 500 million people worldwide suffer from type 2 diabetes, with over 1 million deaths annually, while 8 million people globally are affected by Crohn’s disease, including 1 million in the United States. Prof. Ohana’s team hopes their research can help detect patients genetically predisposed to these diseases before symptoms appear, potentially preventing full-blown illness through early intervention.

The team’s findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal that many inflammatory and immunological diseases are closely linked to metabolism. A key discovery highlights the liver as central to regulating inflammation: “The liver is a huge metabolic factory,” Prof. Ohana said. “It converts sugar into other metabolites and clears it from the blood. If we intervene in this process, liver cells can absorb 3–4 times more sugar than usual, which could transform treatment for diabetic patients.”

Their research also has implications for cancer treatment. By manipulating metabolic pathways, the team is developing molecules that selectively disrupt cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. “Cancer cells are more sensitive to metabolic changes. By exploiting this, we may be able to impair their function and kill them without damaging normal tissue,” Prof. Ohana explained.

While clinical trials are still in the early stages, the resilience of Israeli scientists in the face of the attack demonstrates a commitment to medical research that extends far beyond national borders.

“Science is a mission for us,” Prof. Ohana said. “It’s not just about Israel—it’s about advancing knowledge and helping humanity. That bigger cause drives everything we do.”