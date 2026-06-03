Israeli Robotics firm ForSight aims to revolutionize eye surgery with precision technology

As vision disorders continue to rise worldwide, an Israeli startup is betting that robotics can help transform ophthalmic surgery.

Its flagship system, Jasper, is being hailed as the first robotic platform specifically designed for eye procedures, with the goal of making surgeries more precise, efficient, and accessible to millions of patients.

Among the first people to benefit from the technology is 71-year-old Bernadette Dela Peña, who had been living with worsening cataracts for nearly two years. As her vision steadily declined, everyday activities such as reading, sewing, and even recognizing the faces of loved ones became increasingly difficult. Earlier this year, she became one of the first patients in the world to undergo cataract surgery using Jasper, the robotic platform developed by Israeli company ForSight Robotics.

The project was conceived by Dr. Joseph Nathan, a surgeon and founder of ForSight Robotics. Inspired by the challenges he faced early in his surgical career, Nathan set out to develop a system capable of assisting physicians during some of the most delicate procedures in medicine. He notes that cataract surgery demands exceptional precision and currently relies almost entirely on the skill and steadiness of the surgeon.

The need for innovation is growing rapidly. More than 600 million people worldwide suffer from cataracts, yet only around 30 million surgeries are performed each year. According to Nathan, a major barrier is the shortage of qualified ophthalmic surgeons, a problem expected to worsen as populations age and demand for treatment increases.

Jasper is designed not to replace surgeons, but to enhance their capabilities. Equipped with robotic arms, high-definition imaging, and advanced computing systems, the platform can perform highly precise movements within the eye. Surgeons remain in full control of the procedure, operating the system from a console that provides a magnified, real-time view of the surgical field.

One of the technology's most promising advantages is its potential to significantly increase surgical capacity. While a surgeon typically performs between 10 and 20 cataract operations per day, ForSight Robotics estimates that a Jasper-assisted workflow could increase that number to as many as 70 or 80 procedures daily.

To support its growth, the company secured $128 million in Series B funding last year. Today, ForSight Robotics brings together a multidisciplinary team of mechanical engineers, software developers, algorithm specialists, systems engineers, and practicing surgeons who work collaboratively to advance the platform.

The technology has already shown encouraging results. Twelve successful procedures have been completed in the Philippines, marking an important milestone in the company's development. ForSight Robotics is now focused on obtaining regulatory approvals necessary to bring Jasper to the United States and other international markets.

For patients like Bernadette Dela Peña, the impact is already life-changing. Having regained clear vision, she is once again able to enjoy daily activities and spend time with her family without fear of losing her sight. Looking ahead, she hopes to watch her grandchildren grow up with the confidence that her vision will remain a part of those cherished moments.