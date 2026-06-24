Israeli solar firm showcases lightweight panel technology at major European expo

Israeli solar technology company Apollo Power showcased its latest innovations at Intersolar Europe in Munich, one of the world's largest renewable energy exhibitions, as demand for flexible and scalable clean energy solutions continues to grow worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Apollo Power CEO Yair Amsterdam highlighted the company's lightweight and flexible solar panel technology, which he said offers a significant advantage over traditional solar systems.

Unlike conventional solar panels, which typically weigh 66 to 88 pounds, Apollo Power's panels weigh just over 13 pounds, allowing them to be installed on a wider range of surfaces and structures. The reduced weight allows them to be installed on a wider range of surfaces, including older buildings, sports stadiums and curved rooftops that may not be able to support standard glass panels.

"Most solar farms require heavy, expensive construction to support traditional solar panels," Amsterdam said. "Our technology eliminates much of that need and opens up new opportunities for solar energy generation."

The flexibility of the panels also enables installations on structures and surfaces that were previously unsuitable for solar power, expanding the potential footprint of renewable energy production.

Apollo Power is using the conference to introduce several new products, including solutions for lightweight structures, defense applications and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The annual exhibition has drawn more than 100,000 visitors and over 2,000 companies from around the world, serving as a major platform for emerging technologies in the solar industry.

Amsterdam described the event as an important gathering for innovators and industry leaders. "This is the place where the solar industry comes together," he said. "It's an opportunity to showcase technology and build partnerships."

Asked about the reception toward Israeli companies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Amsterdam said the focus at the conference remained firmly on business and innovation.

"We are not speaking about politics here, only about solar energy," he said, adding that discussions at the event have centered on technology and industry collaboration.

Amsterdam also pointed to Apollo Power's manufacturing base in Israel as a competitive advantage. As Europe and the United States increasingly seek alternatives to Chinese-made solar products, he said the company is well-positioned to meet demand for high-quality solar technology produced outside China.